UH places six on AVCA men’s volleyball All-America teams

Six University of Hawaii players earned recognition on the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball All-America teams announced today, including three first-team selections.

Rainbow Warrior setter Jakob Thelle was named to the All-America first team for the second straight season and was joined by middle blocker Guilherme Voss and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias on the 12-player list.

UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas repeated as a second-team selection. Outside hitter Chaz Galloway and libero Brett Sheward were named honorable mention.

UH’s total marks the highest in program history.

Thelle received his second Big West Player of the Year award last week and enters the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship leading the nation with 10.73 assists per set.

Voss was a second-team pick in 2022 and ranks fifth nationally with 1.16 blocks per set while hitting .556 with 1.71 kills per set.

Mouchlias earned honorable mention last year and jumped to the first team after leading the Big West with 3.96 kills per set on .397 hitting.

Chakas averages 3.50 kills and 1.60 digs per set, both good for second on the team, and leads UH with 34 service aces.

Galloway averaged 3.00 kills per set while hitting .389 in Big West matches and Sheward ranks 10th in the nation with 2.13 digs per set.

UCLA freshman setter Andrew Rowan was named the AVCA Newcomer of the Year.

The AVCA Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year awards will be announced on Tuesday and the National Player of the Year will be named on Wednesday.

Hawaii (28-2) is the second seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Penn State or Ohio State in a semifinal match on Thursday in Fairfax, Va.