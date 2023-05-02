comscore 4-year-old child found unresponsive in Maui resort pool | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4-year-old child found unresponsive in Maui resort pool

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 4-year-old child died after being found unresponsive in the pool area of a resort in Maui Monday.

Police responded to the Westin Maui Resort & Spa at 2365 Kaanapali Parkway at about 12:40 p.m.

The Maui Police Department said a bystander was administering life-saving measures on the child until first responders arrived at the scene. Responders continued life-saving measures to no avail.

The child has been identified as Daelyn Ntwaagae of White Plains, New York, police said.

A preliminary police investigation indicated no signs of foul play.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determined the exact cause of death.

Looking Back

