comscore United flight from Honolulu delayed after scraping tail during takeoff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

United flight from Honolulu delayed after scraping tail during takeoff

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A United Airlines flight leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu this morning had to return to the airport after it scraped its tail on the runway during takeoff, resulting in a four-hour delay.

The state Department of Transportation said the plane, which was headed to San Francisco, Calif., did not suffer major damage but likely returned to Honolulu for precautionary purposes.

The plane’s initial takeoff time was about 7 a.m., but after taking off it circled around the waters south of Oahu for about 45 minutes before returning to the airport, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The DOT said the same aircraft departed again, this time at around 11:30 a.m. The flight is currently headed to Houston, Texas.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S. sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up