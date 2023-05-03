Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Julie Reyes Oda is former president of the HSTA Leeward chapter. A story on Page A1 Tuesday identified her as the current president.
>> The third answer in Tuesday’s Kokua Line misstated the Hawaii income tax liability of private pensions. Employer-funded private pensions are not subject to Hawaii income tax, according to the state Department of Taxation. If the employee contributed to the pension plan, “distributions from a private employer pension plan received upon retirement are partially taxed by Hawaii,” according to DOTAX’s instructions for Form N-11.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.