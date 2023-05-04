Bystander assists in rescue of duo in waters off Big Island

Hawaii island firefighters rescued two people after a rip current swept them out to sea off Haena Beach Wednesday.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said an adult male bystander jumped in the water to assist a man and woman who were swept out to sea at about 3:10 p.m.

The bystander kept them away from the surf until fire rescue arrived.

Upon arrival, crews saw two men and a woman treading water approximately 150 yards offshore.

A fire rescue diver entered the water with a Peterson buoy and stabilized all three until the fire department’s helicopter arrived.

Chopper 1 brought the three to a rocky shoreline using a Billy Pugh net.

No injuries were reported.