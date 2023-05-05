Mokulele engine failure under investigation by FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Mokulele Airlines flight that lost power to one of its engines Tuesday shortly after takeoff from Molokai.

Flight 209 departed Molokai Airport for Honolulu at the time of the incident.

The plane, a Saab 340 twin- engine turboprop, suffered loss of power in its left engine just before 4 p.m. The flight carrying 23 passengers and three crew members continued onward to Honolulu, Southern Airways spokesman Keith Sisson said Thursday in a statement.

Hawaii News Now reported the passengers included Molokai Middle School Vice Principal Iolani Kuoha and children she was escorting to Oahu for the two-day Hawaii STEM Conference, held at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Kuoha told HNN she heard a loud boom a few minutes into the flight and remained calm for the sake of the children.

The aircraft landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. No injuries were reported.

Sisson said, “Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines are thankful for the quick and professional response by our crew on flight 209 from Molokai to Honolulu.”

“Southern Airways maintains all its fleet to FAA standards, and we have already begun our investigation into the cause of this incident,” he added.

Florida-based Southern Airways acquired Mokulele Airlines in 2019.