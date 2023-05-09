Sheriffs negotiating with barricaded fugitive in Kaneohe

State Sheriff Deputies are asking the public to keep a safe distance while they negotiate a peaceful end to a barricade situation in Kaneohe with a pre-trial detainee they mistakenly released this morning, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Division Special Operations Section and Patrol Deputies are trying to get 38-year-old Jonathan Hewett to surrender after he barricaded himself at a location on Anoi Road in Kaneohe.

At about 11:30 a.m. today, Hewett appeared in District Court to answer a car theft charge and was ordered to be detained and transferred to the Oahu Community Correctional Center, according to the release.

“Sheriffs mistakenly released him from the court cellblock. The mistaken release is being investigated,” reads the release.

Hewett has 42 prior arrests and citations according to state records, including arrests for domestic violence and firearm violations.