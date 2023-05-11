H-3 Kaneohe-bound lanes to close for repair work

The Kaneohe-bound lanes of the H-3 freeway between the Halawa interchange and Likelike Highway offramp will be closed for joint repair work from Friday night through Sunday morning.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation said roadwork will take place from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
Crews will also conduct maintenance work in the Harano Tunnel during the closure.
The transportation department advised motorists traveling in the Kaneohe-bound direction to use Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway as alternate routes.
Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty officers will also be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.
