UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Gov. Josh Green discusses end of U.S. COVID-19 emergency

Gov. Josh Green is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.

Speakers include Green, Director of Health Kenneth Fink and State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble.

In January, President Joe Biden announced that the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 will come to an end on May 11, nearly three years after they were first declared. The expiration comes as most of the world returns closer to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the institution of sweeping restrictions and precautionary measures.

Vaccine requirements for federal workers and federal contractors, as well as foreign air travelers to the U.S., will end May 11. The government is also beginning the process of lifting shot requirements for Head Start educators, healthcare workers, and noncitizens at U.S. land borders.

More than 1.13 million people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than three years ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

