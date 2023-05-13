comscore Bicyclist killed after collision with vehicle in Hawaii Kai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Bicyclist killed after collision with vehicle in Hawaii Kai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:00 pm
A 26-year-old bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Kalanianaole Highway Friday night, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

The collision took place at around 8:10 p.m. when the man on a bicycle was trying to cross the highway via a marked crosswalk, police said, although he was trying to do so during a displayed “Do Not Walk” sign.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound at the time of the collision, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the bicyclist to a hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

The traffic fatality is the 26th on Oahu this year, compared to 18 at this time last year.

