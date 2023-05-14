Hawaii locks up winning baseball season with win over UC Davis

Kyson Donahue and Jacob Igawa each had three hits to lift the Hawaii baseball team to a 7-2 victory over UC Davis today at Les Murakami Stadium.

A Mother’s Day crowd of 1,542 saw the Rainbow Warriors complete the sweep of the three-game series and clinch a winning regular season. With six games remaining, the ’Bows are 25-18 overall and 14-10 in the Big West. The Aggies fell to 17-30 and 7-17.

Donahue’s RBI double — the first of his three two-baggers — and Igawa’s two-run single sparked the ’Bows’ four-run first inning.

Matt Wong’s seventh homer of the season in a two-run second helped extend the ’Bows’ lead to 6-0.

Tyler Dyball pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to improve to 2-1. Harrison Bodendorf, who threw 55 pitches in three scoreless innings on Thursday, earned his third save.

The ’Bows depart Wednesday morning ahead of their final road trip of the regular season. They play Cal State Northridge starting Friday.