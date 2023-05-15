Vital Statistics: May 5-11, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 5-11
>> Jarren Keli‘i Buendia and Emilee Michelle Wade
>> James Lee Byman II and Sierra Corrine Leilani Jackson
>> Chad Derrick Cabanban and Jessen Kaleio‘okalani Guillermo-Richards
>> Gabriel Ian Carrick and Yukiko Uekaji
>> Amy Dawn Connell and Ryan Edwin Helferich
>> Philip Everett Couturier and Amy May Sanderson
>> Robyn Louise Cayanan David and William Tyler Miller
>> Adam Michael Davis and Celeste Ann Vaughn
>> Jimmy Domingo Galam Jr. and Liza Cres Camba
>> Marcus Dennard Gamble and Tina Marie Garcia
>> Melissa Dawn Greiner and Ronald Arvid Anderson
>> Antonio Jose Guerra and Kenya Taran Crocker
>> Richard Lynn Harrison and Nathan Keola Park
>> Katherine Elizabeth Heller and Nathan John Schmersahl
>> Rolenn Masakane Himuro and Taylor Megan Kiyome Solomon
>> Christopher Donald Jacobs and Nicole Claire Watson
>> Elijah Lee and Jiseon Shin
>> Terry Lewellen and Joshua Crews
>> Gina Gabrielle Lo Re and Adam Preston Pozdoll
>> Zheda Mai and Jing Lin Ruan
>> Jaels Gabriel Kamaha‘o Ming Mauhili-Kaneakua and Anita Faauma Tumanuvao
>> Tomson Katsuhiro Mukai and Sarah Lee Iida
>> Phillip David Mummert and Michelle Geovanne Wright
>> Samir Howard Nadori and Allie Howarth Slade
>> Jamie Kainalu Nakoa and Evan Matthew McCabe
>> Matthew Nathaniel Olson and Michelle Tamae Chibana
>> Kassandra Marie Baclagan Pascual and Patrick Velasco Empleo
>> Inga Pilipenko and Eugen Stark
>> Amber Blair Polly and Jacob Lewis Heckman
>> Aimee Jacquese Rachal and Vantroy Deon Chism
>> Victoria Bernadette Reid and Conrad Noaese Lam Yuen
>> Amber Lynn Renecker and Jay Frederick Koehler
>> Jaime Reynoso Jr. and Alexa Hernandez
>> Katie Parlee Rosenthal and Joseph James Crudo
>> Stephanie Louise Salmons and Roy Ialakai Tabar
>> Douglas Arthur Smith and Tammie Marie Pederson
>> Stacie Kazuko Taira and Jon Patrick Duarte
>> Vanessa Kay Thompson and Joshua Wayne Adams
>> Ruth Ramoran Tuya and Mark Andrew Guanzon Jr.
>> Chase Henrie Wyatt Uhlir and Leonora Mailanipomaikaikuukeikimilimilipukanalamemakalapua Villafania
>> Philip Joseph Valastro and Marissa Lourdes Ferrara
>> Leyah Valgardson and Tyler Nephi Hostetter
>> Michael Valatino Villalobos and Donnell Marie Lacey
>> Amy Maree Warren and David Harold Bartle
>> Magdalena Weichlein and Johannes Marco Raab
>> Brittany Elizabeth Westveer and Eric Joseph Lund
>> Kumeroa White and Alexander James Kennett
>> Victoria Citlali Zambrano and Blair Davis Dohman
>> Andrew Quan Zhou and Andrea May Donohue
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 5-11
>> Blair Emry Bornios Agcaoili
>> Sadie Fife Andersen
>> Jiraiya Rainier Arney
>> Jru Braylen Boyd Adside
>> Ella Joy Burke
>> Liam James Baxa Chandler
>> Peter Xiong Jin Chiang
>> Kylian Isaiah Christmas
>> Hudson Dewayne Collins
>> Marcellus Wolf Currie
>> Haze Va’aiva Charles Pacifico Penita Faapouli
>> August Hawthorn Holzman
>> Holei Haruo Kanakaole Kaawaloa
>> Reign Kapualei‘okalealani Kanehe
>> Dylan Yukiyoshi Komiyama
>> Elliott Kai Lawson
>> R’Bxl Roulette Liulama
>> Kanoaakekoa Kokoro Kuha‘aheo Keia La Higashikubo Lopes-Torres
>> Sarah Leah Daro Mejias
>> Ivy Kalani Ochkan
>> Tanumiailomatolealofainuumamao Atapana Pasami
>> Hazel Rae Kawena‘ulaokalahiki Perry
>> Evelyn Mary Peterson
>> Scott Jay Stroud
>> River Kiwa‘a‘imina‘auao Takabayashi
>> Steven Jay Manuel Ulep
>> Chaedaci-Reign Kawehi Valu
