Vital Statistics: May 5-11, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 5-11

>> Jarren Keli‘i Buendia and Emilee Michelle Wade

>> James Lee Byman II and Sierra Corrine Leilani Jackson

>> Chad Derrick Cabanban and Jessen Kaleio‘okalani Guillermo-­Richards

>> Gabriel Ian Carrick and Yukiko Uekaji

>> Amy Dawn Connell and Ryan Edwin Helferich

>> Philip Everett Couturier and Amy May Sanderson

>> Robyn Louise Cayanan David and William Tyler Miller

>> Adam Michael Davis and Celeste Ann Vaughn

>> Jimmy Domingo Galam Jr. and Liza Cres Camba

>> Marcus Dennard Gamble and Tina Marie Garcia

>> Melissa Dawn Greiner and Ronald Arvid Anderson

>> Antonio Jose Guerra and Kenya Taran Crocker

>> Richard Lynn Harrison and Nathan Keola Park

>> Katherine Elizabeth Heller and Nathan John Schmersahl

>> Rolenn Masakane Himuro and Taylor Megan Kiyome Solomon

>> Christopher Donald Jacobs and Nicole Claire Watson

>> Elijah Lee and Jiseon Shin

>> Terry Lewellen and Joshua Crews

>> Gina Gabrielle Lo Re and Adam Preston Pozdoll

>> Zheda Mai and Jing Lin Ruan

>> Jaels Gabriel Kamaha‘o Ming Mauhili-­Kaneakua and Anita Faauma Tumanuvao

>> Tomson Katsuhiro Mukai and Sarah Lee Iida

>> Phillip David Mummert and Michelle Geovanne Wright

>> Samir Howard Nadori and Allie Howarth Slade

>> Jamie Kainalu Nakoa and Evan Matthew McCabe

>> Matthew Nathaniel Olson and Michelle Tamae Chibana

>> Kassandra Marie Baclagan Pascual and Patrick Velasco Empleo

>> Inga Pilipenko and Eugen Stark

>> Amber Blair Polly and Jacob Lewis Heckman

>> Aimee Jacquese Rachal and Vantroy Deon Chism

>> Victoria Bernadette Reid and Conrad Noaese Lam Yuen

>> Amber Lynn Renecker and Jay Frederick Koehler

>> Jaime Reynoso Jr. and Alexa Hernandez

>> Katie Parlee Rosenthal and Joseph James Crudo

>> Stephanie Louise Salmons and Roy Ialakai Tabar

>> Douglas Arthur Smith and Tammie Marie Pederson

>> Stacie Kazuko Taira and Jon Patrick Duarte

>> Vanessa Kay Thompson and Joshua Wayne Adams

>> Ruth Ramoran Tuya and Mark Andrew Guanzon Jr.

>> Chase Henrie Wyatt Uhlir and Leonora Mailanipomaikaikuukeikimilimilipukanalamemakalapua Villafania

>> Philip Joseph Valastro and Marissa Lourdes Ferrara

>> Leyah Valgardson and Tyler Nephi Hostetter

>> Michael Valatino Villalobos and Donnell Marie Lacey

>> Amy Maree Warren and David Harold Bartle

>> Magdalena Weichlein and Johannes Marco Raab

>> Brittany Elizabeth Westveer and Eric Joseph Lund

>> Kumeroa White and Alexander James Kennett

>> Victoria Citlali Zambrano and Blair Davis Dohman

>> Andrew Quan Zhou and Andrea May Donohue

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 5-11

>> Blair Emry Bornios Agcaoili

>> Sadie Fife Andersen

>> Jiraiya Rainier Arney

>> Jru Braylen Boyd Adside

>> Ella Joy Burke

>> Liam James Baxa Chandler

>> Peter Xiong Jin Chiang

>> Kylian Isaiah Christmas

>> Hudson Dewayne Collins

>> Marcellus Wolf Currie

>> Haze Va’aiva Charles Pacifico Penita Faapouli

>> August Hawthorn Holzman

>> Holei Haruo Kanakaole Kaawaloa

>> Reign Kapualei‘okalea­lani Kanehe

>> Dylan Yukiyoshi Komiyama

>> Elliott Kai Lawson

>> R’Bxl Roulette Liulama

>> Kanoaakekoa Kokoro Kuha‘aheo Keia La Higashikubo Lopes-Torres

>> Sarah Leah Daro Mejias

>> Ivy Kalani Ochkan

>> Tanumiailomatolealofainuumamao Atapana Pasami

>> Hazel Rae Kawena‘ulaokalahiki Perry

>> Evelyn Mary Peterson

>> Scott Jay Stroud

>> River Kiwa‘a‘imina‘auao Takabayashi

>> Steven Jay Manuel Ulep

>> Chaedaci-Reign Kawehi Valu