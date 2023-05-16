Queen’s Bath on Kauai remains closed due to ocean conditions

Kauai County officials said the access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville will remain closed due to hazardous ocean conditions.

The gate has been closed, as usual, since October 2022 due to hazards from the high surf winter season.

While it usually reopens during the summer, Ocean Safety officials assessing ocean conditions have determined it should remain closed in the interest of public safety at this time.

Lifeguards have rescued numerous visitors in past years, including a father and son swept into waters last April. A bystander threw them a rescue tube and roving patrol units were able to get them to safety without any major injuries.

For up-to-date information about Kauai ocean conditions, the public should speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.