Man, 29, arrested after shooting in Honokaa

Hawaii police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly shot at a 39-year-old man in Honokaa Tuesday.

Hamakua patrol officers responded to a shooting on Rickard Place off Mamane Street shortly after 6 p.m. Officers located the victim who was conscious and being tended to by a bystander, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The victim sustained injuries to his neck and the top of his head. He was taken in critical condition to North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea and flown to The Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment.

A witness told police that he and the victim were hanging out on Rickard Place when the suspect showed up. Shortly afterward, the suspect became upset with the victim, pulled out a handgun and shot at him multiple times.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police canvassed the area and located the suspect in a wooded area off Lehua Street in Honokaa at about 8:20 a.m. today. Officers arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Detectives of the Area 1 Criminal Investigation Section are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-955-3311. Tipsters may also contact Det. Scotty Aloy at 808-961-2381 or email him at Scotty.Aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.