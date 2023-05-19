comscore Target recalls nearly 5M Threshold candles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Target recalls nearly 5M Threshold candles

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • U.S. PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION VIA AP This image provided by the U.S. Product Safety Commission shows Threshold Glass Jar Candles. Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles in multiple sizes and various scents.

    U.S. PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION VIA AP

    This image provided by the U.S. Product Safety Commission shows Threshold Glass Jar Candles. Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles in multiple sizes and various scents.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 27 A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store in Salem, N.H. Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 27

    A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store in Salem, N.H. Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

WASHINGTON >> Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts some 4.9 million Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including water mint and eucalyptus, apple blossom and breeze and warm cider and cinnamon, among others.

According to the CPSC notice, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported.

Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.

Details on the size, scent and item numbers of the candles are listed on the CPSC website and Target’s recall page.

The recalled Threshold products were sold exclusively in Target stores and on the Minneapolis-based retailer’s website from August 2019 through March 2023. Sale prices range from $3 to $20, the CPSC said.

“Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests,” Target spokesperson Joe Unger said in a statement to The Associated Press, urging customers owning “any items that have been recalled” to return them for a full refund.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Firefighters heard, couldn’t save 2 killed in N.Carolina fire

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up