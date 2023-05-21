Boy found murdered at Makaha Beach Park

A male described as 17 years old was found “DOA” or dead on arrival at Makaha Beach Park in an apparent shooting, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services in a report at 1:11 a.m. today.

Honolulu police classified the death as a murder in a police report. Officials from the Honolulu Fire Department were also on the scene. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

An investigation is underway. No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.