Police search for group of suspects in Kalihi armed robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Kalihi early Sunday.
The robbery occurred at or near Kingsgate Plaza at 555 N. King St. at about 2:25 a.m.
Police said a 24-year-old man reported that eight to 10 males approached him when one of the males brandished a knife.
The other males took property from the victim and assaulted him, police said.
The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
There are no arrests as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.