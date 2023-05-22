Police search for group of suspects in Kalihi armed robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Kalihi early Sunday.

The robbery occurred at or near Kingsgate Plaza at 555 N. King St. at about 2:25 a.m.

Police said a 24-year-old man reported that eight to 10 males approached him when one of the males brandished a knife.

The other males took property from the victim and assaulted him, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

There are no arrests as of this morning.