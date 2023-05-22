Queen’s eases masking requirements at its facilities

The Queen’s Health Systems announced it is relaxing some masking requirements that were initially implemented at its facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting today.

Visitors will no longer be required to wear masks, unless required by the patient’s specific illness and related to a “transmission-based precaution.” Queen’s said visitors with respiratory symptoms, however, should not go to the hospital.

Also, patients are no longer required to wear masks, unless required by their specific illness as a “transmission-based precaution.” Staff will educate patients on “appropriate respiratory hygiene” and cough etiquette.

Additionally, staff are no longer required to wear masks when not providing direct patient care, unless required by the patient’s specific illness, which is once again based on transmission-based precautions. For staff providing direct patient care, surgical masks are still required.

Private practices leasing space in Queen’s facilities may make their own masking policies for their offices.

Queen’s, Hawaii’s largest private health care system, said in a news release that it was relaxing these masking requirements “with the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases in our community.” Queen’s added that staff, visitors, and patients will not be discriminated against for masking.

Queen’s recent announcement follows in the wake of other health care providers, including Kaiser Permanente Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific Health, which have taken steps to ease their masking policies as well.

The Queen’s Health Systems operates The Queen’s Medical Center on Punchbowl Street, The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu, Molokai General Hospital, Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital, and Queen’s Island Urgent Care.