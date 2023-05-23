comscore Injured hiker rescued on Kaau Crater Loop Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Injured hiker rescued on Kaau Crater Loop Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu firefighters this afternoon rescued a male hiker on the Kaau Crater Loop Trail in Kaimuki after he injured himself.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call about the hiker at around 1:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene a few minutes later to ascend the trail by foot and secure a landing zone near the Palolo Fire Station for its Air 2 helicopter.

Two male hikers were reportedly hiking on the trail and required assistance near the trail’s third waterfall, HFD said.

Personnel made contact with the hikers at around 2:40 p.m. and conducted a medical assessment for the injured hiker. He was then flown to the landing zone, and his care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 2:30 p.m.

The other hiker descended the trail on his own, HFD said.

Looking Back

