Kaena Park hours to be enforced over Memorial Day weekend

State officials are giving advance warning that there will be strict enforcement of closure hours at Kaena Point State Park this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says the park’s entrance gate near Dillingham Airfield will be closed nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. — starting 7 p.m. Friday – to protect sensitive species and habitats from illegal activity.

All vehicles need to be out of the park by 7 p.m., said DLNR, except for valid permit holders who will not be affected. Officers will be sweeping the area prior to closing the gate.

“We continue to receive reports, videos, and photographs showing people breaking the law and ignoring the park’s safe wildlife viewing rules,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang in a news release.

Kaena Point State Park rules prohibit off-road motorized vehicles and ATVs, alcohol, smoking, animals or pets, camping, driving on the beach, open fires or bonfires and littering.

Last week, DLNR released photos of a couple posing for photos with an endangered Hawaiian monk seal at Kaena Point State Park, which was a violation of federal viewing guidelines of at least 50 feet. For monk seal moms and pups, the recommended distance is at least 150 feet.

In addition, the couple’s small dog was running off-leash around the seal, which poses a potential hazard for both animals.

People can respectfully view seals from a distance by using binoculars or their camera’s zoom, officials said, but should not disturb monk seals or turtles sleeping on the beach — and should never touch, chase, or feed wild animals.

Kaena Point State Park — a remote park including Oahu’s westernmost point — is a refuge for seabirds, sea turtles, and Hawaiian monk seals, as well as native plants and yell0w-faced bees.

The gates at the Keawaula Section of the park on the west side of Oahu, will also close, as usual, at 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

Officials said the same rules are in place for both the north and west sides of the park.

“While the majority of park users tread lightly, rules to protect the natural resources of this remote and wild coastline park are broken daily and bad behaviors seem to increase on holiday weekends,” said DLNR Division of State Parks Assistant Administrator Alan Carpenter. “People drive on the beach, have pallet bonfires which leave nails in the sand, and leave behind all manner of rubbish that pollutes this landscape. Most of this illegal activity takes place after the park is closed.”

The public can report illegal or suspicious activity to 808-643-DLNR or via the DLNRTip App.