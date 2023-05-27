Ocean View man in critical condition following shooting

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision that left a 32-year-old man in critical condition.

The Hawaii Police Department said it was notified of the shooting around 2:30 p.m. today that took place on Leilani Parkway. The shooting victim sustained three gunshot wounds in an altercation between himself and a neighbor.

The victim was transported by Hawaii Fire Department medics to Kona Community Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. He is expected to be transported to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

The suspect, who is also from Ocean View, was taken into custody without incident by HPD shortly after 3 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

HPD is asking witnesses to contact the department’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311 or Detective Donovan Kohara at 808-326-4646, extension 238, or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.