Kauai firefighters put out kitchen fire at No. 1 Chinese BBQ

Kauai firefighters on Monday night extinguished a kitchen fire that broke out at the No. 1 Chinese BBQ restaurant at Eleele Shopping Center.

Firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant at about 11:20 p.m., according to the Kauai Fire Department. Upon arrival, they were told by police at the scene of smoke and flames in the kitchen area.

They used forcible entry to get inside, located a commercial kitchen stove and hood on fire, and quickly extinguished all flames.

No occupants were in the building at the time. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters checked the attic, aired out the structure with fans, and turned off power to the building.

Damages to the structure and its contents are estimated at about $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.