Big Island police looking for 3 considered armed, dangerous

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s assistance as they look for three Puna men, believed to be armed and dangerous, who are wanted on outstanding warrants and for questioning about other criminal investigations.

The Hawaii Police Department has identified the individuals as Malani Donald Tavui, 38, Kiel Kawika Brende, 37, and Nathanuel Angel Chow-Guzman, 20.

Tavui, of Mountain View, is being sought for an outstanding warrant, vehicle theft, firearms offenses, burglary and resisting an order to stop. He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Brende, of Keaau, is being sought for two outstanding warrants. He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Chow-Guzman, of Keaau, is being sought for four outstanding warrants. He is also being sought for vehicle theft and resisting and order to stop. He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men is asked to contact HPD’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311.