Police search for suspect in Ala Moana area sex assault

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of sexual assault.

Police said a woman was asleep in her apartment on Kahakai Drive in the Ala Moana area when she awoke to a man sexually assaulting her. The suspect fled once the victim confronted him.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s, 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 7 inches tall with short brownish, blonde hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 and can send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.