Police search for suspect in Ala Moana area sex assault

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of sexual assault.
Police said a woman was asleep in her apartment on Kahakai Drive in the Ala Moana area when she awoke to a man sexually assaulting her. The suspect fled once the victim confronted him.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s, 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 7 inches tall with short brownish, blonde hair and a medium build.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 and can send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.