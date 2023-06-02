comscore Police search for suspect in Ala Moana area sex assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police search for suspect in Ala Moana area sex assault

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:33 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS A photo taken from surveillance video shows the suspect in a sexual assault.

    COURTESY HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS

    A photo taken from surveillance video shows the suspect in a sexual assault.

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of sexual assault.

Police said a woman was asleep in her apartment on Kahakai Drive in the Ala Moana area when she awoke to a man sexually assaulting her. The suspect fled once the victim confronted him.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 30s, 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 7 inches tall with short brownish, blonde hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 and can send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Padma Lakshmi leaving ‘Top Chef’ after its 20th season
Next Story
Search at Iowa building collapse now a recovery

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up