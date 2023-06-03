4 teens injured in vehicle rollover near Honokai Hale

Four teenagers were injured Friday evening near Honokai Hale in Kapolei following a “rollover traffic accident” on Farrington Highway, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. and involved a single vehicle. The patients were all boys, ages 14, 15, 17 and 18, who were inside the vehicle. EMS said two ambulances responded to the scene to treat the patients.

All the boys except the 15-year-old were transported to a hospital in serious condition. The other boy sustained minor injuries.