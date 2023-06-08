Gov. Green comes to aid of passenger ejected from pickup bed

Gov. Josh Green, a medical doctor, treated another victim of a traffic accident today when a 25-year-old Kauai man was ejected from the back of a pick-up truck and suffered an apparent concussion while traveling in front of Green’s vehicle.

The man hit his head on the pavement in Kapaa and was unconscious around 3:30 p.m., said Makana McClellan, Green’s director of communications.

Green and his team called 911 and helped carry the man from the road. Green conducted a neurological assessment, assessed the man’s respiratory status, and calmed him and his family until paramedics arrived about 10 minutes later, McClellan said. The man appeared to have a concussion and possible rib injuries.

“Young people should never be in the back of a pickup truck. I would prefer that nobody ride in a truck bed, because people need to be belted in,” Green said in a written statement.

The governor was at Haena State Park on Kauai’s North Shore to sign into law Act 72, which exempts nonprofit parking lot and concession operators from bidding requirements to help curtail visitor impacts at certain state parks.

In May, Green and others helped kick out the windshield of a vehicle that went airborne on Waikoloa Road on Hawaii island while Green was en route to a ceremony in Waikoloa. The vehicle flipped several times before it landed upside down in a gulch. The driver sustained scrapes and bruises in the single-vehicle crash. “His seat belt saved him honestly,” Green said at the time.

Then on Memorial Day, Green left stage at a Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery event to aid a woman in the audience who suffered an apparent seizure.