Swimmer dies in waters off Tunnels Beach

A 37-year-old man from California died Friday evening while swimming off Tunnels Beach in Haena, the Kauai Police Department has reported.

The swimmer, identified as Lucas Ivor, was visiting Kauai with his family when he died, KPD said. At around 5:15 p.m. first responders were dispatched to the area after he was reportedly found face down in the water.

Another person at the beach had reportedly seen the swimmer waving for help in the water and swam out to him, but he was unresponsive by the time the fellow beachgoer reached him.

Bystanders pulled the man to shore and performed CPR on him until first responders arrived.

Medics transported Ivor to the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, but attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the man’s family.

“This is a tragic event, and the department sends condolences to the entire family. We would like to thank the courageous men and women who assisted with lifesaving efforts,” said Kauai Police Investigative Services Bureau Acting Assistant Chief Kennison Nagahisa, in a statement.

KPD is urging visitors and residents to visit beaches where lifeguards are present and to utilize caution when entering the water.