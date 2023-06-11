HPD opens attempted murder case after man seriously injured

Honolulu police have opened up a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a seriously injured man was dropped off at a hospital over the weekend.

The incident involving the 25-year-old victim happened at 11:59 p.m. on Friday in Kahuku, according to a HPD Criminal Investigation Division report.

“The victim was dropped off by an unknown party at a local-area hospital with serious bodily injuries,” police said in the report.

Police had not yet determined how the man’s injuries were sustained. HPD said today that they are investigating the incident and that no arrests have been made.

HPD declined to provide additional details about the incident.