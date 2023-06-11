comscore 3-year-old nearly drowns at keiki birthday party in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3-year-old nearly drowns at keiki birthday party in Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:54 pm
A 3-year-old male was transported to the hospital this afternoon in serious condition after nearly drowning event, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services.

Officials said the incident happened about 2:59 p.m. at 2115 Aloha Drive, a condominium tower in Waikiki.

According to EMS, the child was attending a birthday party at the pool when the near-drowning occurred. Paramedics treated the child before he was transported.

