3-year-old nearly drowns at keiki birthday party in Waikiki

A 3-year-old male was transported to the hospital this afternoon in serious condition after nearly drowning event, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services.

Officials said the incident happened about 2:59 p.m. at 2115 Aloha Drive, a condominium tower in Waikiki.

According to EMS, the child was attending a birthday party at the pool when the near-drowning occurred. Paramedics treated the child before he was transported.