Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 24 – April 28, 2023

|For The Week Of April 24-28
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aina Haina
|365 E Hind Dr
|4/27/2023
|$1,365,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1548 Onipaa St
|4/25/2023
|$1,000,000
|990 Ala Nanala St #27A
|4/28/2023
|$625,000
|3215 Ala Ilima St #A510
|4/24/2023
|$419,000
|2929 Ala Ilima St #903
|4/24/2023
|$440,000
|2888 Ala Ilima St #2206
|4/28/2023
|$150,000
|5333 Likini St #1009
|4/28/2023
|$448,000
|Ala Moana
|1560 Kanunu St #1202
|4/28/2023
|$270,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #2306
|4/28/2023
|$860,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #543
|4/26/2023
|$139,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #940
|4/27/2023
|$150,000
|1617 Kapiolani Blvd #1807
|4/26/2023
|$357,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-2023 Kaioli St #3404
|4/28/2023
|$700,000
|91-2111 Kaioli St #2404
|4/24/2023
|$710,000
|1131 Kakala St #1307
|4/24/2023
|$605,000
|91-1071 Kaunolu St
|4/24/2023
|$813,000
|91-1119 Puamaeole St #18R
|4/28/2023
|$469,000
|92-1481 G Aliinui Dr #19G
|4/28/2023
|$890,000
|91-960 Puamaeole St #41U
|4/28/2023
|$550,000
|91-1144 Laaulu St #13E
|4/28/2023
|$488,000
|91-1200 Mikohu St #44S
|4/24/2023
|$490,000
|91-1059 Oaniani St #1G
|4/26/2023
|$395,000
|91-1116 Luluka St
|4/28/2023
|$820,000
|91-1031 Kaimalie St #4V4
|4/26/2023
|$655,000
|91-1200 Keaunui Dr #14
|4/28/2023
|$900,000
|91-1200 Keaunui Dr #200
|4/26/2023
|$810,000
|Hauula
|54-155 Hauula Homestead Rd
|4/24/2023
|$300,000
|Hawaii Kai
|125 A Maunalua Ave #9
|4/25/2023
|$1,950,000
|500 Lunalilo Home Rd #23N
|4/28/2023
|$733,200
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #V1410
|4/25/2023
|$910,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #7427
|4/28/2023
|$900,000
|1 Keahole Pl #2503
|4/28/2023
|$950,000
|1 Keahole Pl #3602
|4/28/2023
|$1,659,000
|7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #J11
|4/26/2023
|$1,210,000
|7168 Hawaii Kai Dr #167
|4/26/2023
|$825,000
|371 Kawaihae St #D
|4/27/2023
|$1,300,000
|468 Kaumakani St
|4/28/2023
|$1,225,000
|7157 Makahuena Pl
|4/24/2023
|$1,225,000
|885 Waioli St
|4/26/2023
|$1,250,000
|260 Kaiolohia Pl
|4/28/2023
|$2,150,000
|501 Hahaione St #1 4F
|4/28/2023
|$125,000
|7519 Manulele Pl
|4/27/2023
|$1,250,000
|829 Papalalo Pl
|4/27/2023
|$1,060,000
|Heeia
|46-318 Haiku Rd #14B
|4/28/2023
|$781,000
|Kahaluu
|47-358 D Hui Iwa St #87
|4/28/2023
|$529,500
|47-171 Iuiu St
|4/28/2023
|$960,000
|47-239 Kamakoi Rd
|4/27/2023
|$1,192,000
|Kailua
|387 G Kaelepulu Dr #1307
|4/24/2023
|$1,400,000
|1109 D Akipohe St #14D
|4/28/2023
|$775,000
|550 Ulumu St
|4/27/2023
|$1,280,000
|927 Wanaao Rd
|4/24/2023
|$1,599,000
|149 A N Kainalu Dr
|4/28/2023
|$1,400,000
|635 Halela St
|4/28/2023
|$1,438,000
|Kakaako
|720 Kapiolani Blvd #403
|4/28/2023
|$910,000
|888 Kapiolani Blvd #2903
|4/25/2023
|$1,250,000
|803 Waimanu St #614
|4/28/2023
|$410,000
|1118 Ala Moana Blvd #25A
|4/26/2023
|$6,800,000
|1001 Queen St #2212
|4/27/2023
|$1,300,000
|987 Queen St #3116
|4/27/2023
|$630,000
|1000 Queen St #3715
|4/25/2023
|$1,450,000
|1288 Ala Moana Blvd #27D
|4/28/2023
|$4,350,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1804
|4/28/2023
|$1,320,000
|1189 Waimanu St #3106
|4/24/2023
|$1,100,000
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I2804
|4/28/2023
|$854,200
|Kalihi Valley
|2740 Piliwai St
|4/27/2023
|$588,000
|2922 Numana Rd
|4/27/2023
|$810,000
|Kaneohe
|243 Aikahi Lp
|4/24/2023
|$1,875,000
|44-145 6 Hako St #1406
|4/27/2023
|$900,000
|44-106 Ikeanani Dr #521
|4/28/2023
|$629,000
|626 Kaimalino St
|4/27/2023
|$8,675,000
|431 Iliaina St
|4/26/2023
|$2,085,000
|601 Milokai St
|4/24/2023
|$1,545,000
|45-252 William Henry Rd #A
|4/27/2023
|$810,300
|45-535 Luluku Rd #B44
|4/28/2023
|$450,000
|45-132 Mokulele Dr
|4/28/2023
|$1,090,000
|45-660 Kapunahala Rd
|4/28/2023
|$505,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1432 Kamehameha Iv Rd
|4/25/2023
|$1,420,000
|1260 Richard Ln #B504
|4/28/2023
|$360,000
|Lower Manoa
|2001 Vancouver Dr
|4/26/2023
|$4,500,000
|Makaha
|84-770 Kili Dr #1739
|4/25/2023
|$332,000
|84-688 Ala Mahiku St #154C
|4/25/2023
|$365,000
|84-217 Ikuone Pl
|4/28/2023
|$730,000
|84-687 Manuku St
|4/27/2023
|$610,000
|84-061 Maiola Pl #8
|4/27/2023
|$1,279,100
|84-070 Maiola Pl #13
|4/26/2023
|$423,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-587 Pilipono St
|4/28/2023
|$800,000
|92-768 Nohopono St
|4/28/2023
|$800,000
|92-795 Makakilo Dr #37
|4/24/2023
|$560,000
|92-7159 Elele St #1101
|4/24/2023
|$785,000
|Makiki
|1450 Young St #1708
|4/28/2023
|$540,000
|1517 Makiki St #1503
|4/24/2023
|$645,000
|927 Prospect St #604
|4/26/2023
|$599,999
|1561 Pensacola St #1202
|4/28/2023
|$300,000
|1432 Keeaumoku St #204
|4/27/2023
|$380,000
|1805 Poki St #1201
|4/24/2023
|$475,000
|1700 Makiki St #112
|4/28/2023
|$226,600
|1700 Makiki St #115
|4/26/2023
|$226,600
|1700 Makiki St #201
|4/25/2023
|$191,100
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1504
|4/25/2023
|$380,000
|1642 Kewalo St #403
|4/24/2023
|$549,000
|1616 Liholiho St #1004
|4/25/2023
|$418,000
|1133 Nehoa St
|4/26/2023
|$1,398,000
|1687 Pensacola St #706
|4/28/2023
|$242,300
|Manoa Valley
|3020 Kalawao St
|4/28/2023
|$500,000
|3124 Woodlawn Dr
|4/28/2023
|$1,130,000
|Mccully
|2100 Date St #605
|4/24/2023
|$570,000
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #2310
|4/28/2023
|$699,000
|909 Coolidge St #201
|4/26/2023
|$320,000
|731 Hausten St
|4/28/2023
|$2,500,000
|555 University Ave #901
|4/25/2023
|$545,000
|555 University Ave #3704
|4/28/2023
|$540,000
|2630 Kapiolani Blvd #1603
|4/25/2023
|$150,000
|2499 Kapiolani Blvd #1208
|4/28/2023
|$589,000
|708 Palani Ave #301
|4/24/2023
|$419,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-332 Kaloapau St #163
|4/28/2023
|$579,000
|95-1210 Wikao St #2
|4/28/2023
|$970,000
|95-510 Wikao St #N303
|4/26/2023
|$480,000
|95-536 Wikao St #D103
|4/27/2023
|$510,000
|95-790 Wikao St #P203
|4/25/2023
|$535,000
|95-920 Wikao St #A303
|4/28/2023
|$678,000
|95-045 Waikalani Dr #G205
|4/25/2023
|$390,000
|95-009 Waikalani Dr #A108
|4/26/2023
|$300,000
|95-269 Waikalani Dr #C202
|4/24/2023
|$465,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A608
|4/24/2023
|$435,000
|95-205 Hokuloa Loop
|4/28/2023
|$1,300,000
|95-296 Ahiku St #24
|4/27/2023
|$765,000
|95-1058 G Ainamakua Dr #119
|4/28/2023
|$550,000
|Mokuleia
|68-017 Laau Paina Pl
|4/27/2023
|$3,250,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-1972 Pakeke St #20
|4/28/2023
|$600,000
|87-1432 Akowai Rd #Unit 2
|4/26/2023
|$594,000
|87-1468 A Akowai Rd #871468A
|4/24/2023
|$525,000
|87-1106 Oheohe St
|4/28/2023
|$709,000
|87-1583 Mokila St
|4/25/2023
|$800,000
|Niu Valley
|626 Kahiau Lp
|4/26/2023
|$2,600,000
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St #D1211
|4/28/2023
|$397,000
|1511 Nuuanu Ave #224
|4/27/2023
|$339,500
|1520 Ward Ave #501
|4/28/2023
|$487,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|3138 Waialae Ave #1106
|4/28/2023
|$643,000
|1721 Iwi Way
|4/26/2023
|$684,760
|1912 Wilhelmina Rise
|4/26/2023
|$1,765,000
|Pearl City
|1318 Nanakai St
|4/28/2023
|$890,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-640 Moanalua Loop #1024
|4/28/2023
|$500,000
|98-009 Kaluamoi Pl
|4/27/2023
|$1,199,000
|98-112 Kihale St
|4/28/2023
|$885,000
|98-500 Koauka Loop #22E
|4/26/2023
|$405,000
|98-402 Koauka Loop #315
|4/26/2023
|$440,000
|98-424 Kaonohi St #474
|4/28/2023
|$552,518
|98-1468 Hoohonua St
|4/28/2023
|$810,000
|98-1381 Hinu Pl #63
|4/24/2023
|$495,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|2641 Rooke Ave
|4/28/2023
|$1,000,000
|2647 A Liliha St
|4/28/2023
|$940,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59-068 Pahoe Rd
|4/28/2023
|$3,900,000
|59-606 Alapio Rd
|4/27/2023
|$1,900,000
|Tantalus
|4063 Round Top Dr
|4/24/2023
|$1,870,000
|Wahiawa
|81 Kaluhea St
|4/25/2023
|$840,000
|1771 Eames St
|4/28/2023
|$900,000
|66 Karsten Dr #66B
|4/24/2023
|$850,000
|74 Nonohe Pl
|4/27/2023
|$975,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|132 A Royal Cir
|4/27/2023
|$5,125,000
|966 Waiohinu Dr
|4/28/2023
|$2,310,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #C148
|4/27/2023
|$189,000
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #C346
|4/27/2023
|$190,000
|85-133 J Ala Walua St
|4/24/2023
|$245,000
|85-133 C Ala Walua St
|4/28/2023
|$239,000
|86-116 Puhawai Rd
|4/25/2023
|$625,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #3707
|4/26/2023
|$2,800,000
|2161 Kalia Rd #612
|4/28/2023
|$1,430,000
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1297
|4/27/2023
|$490,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #Ph2608
|4/27/2023
|$1,650,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #423
|4/24/2023
|$575,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1903
|4/26/2023
|$599,900
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2004
|4/24/2023
|$805,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2444
|4/24/2023
|$2,350,000
|1821 Lipeepee St #206
|4/28/2023
|$305,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3409
|4/28/2023
|$375,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3906
|4/25/2023
|$320,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1614
|4/28/2023
|$405,000
|400 Hobron Ln #2314
|4/24/2023
|$347,000
|1888 Kalakaua Ave #1307
|4/25/2023
|$730,000
|430 Keoniana St #1204
|4/25/2023
|$629,000
|2121 Ala Wai Blvd #4106
|4/28/2023
|$555,000
|445 Kaiolu St #301
|4/28/2023
|$195,000
|430 Lewers St #2402
|4/24/2023
|$680,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #1803
|4/28/2023
|$140,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #805
|4/26/2023
|$325,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2003
|4/27/2023
|$358,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3804
|4/24/2023
|$352,000
|417 Nohonani St #306
|4/24/2023
|$122,500
|2470 Kalakaua Ave #602
|4/28/2023
|$1,600,000
|2410 Cleghorn St #804
|4/26/2023
|$334,999
|2421 Tusitala St #1603
|4/28/2023
|$400,000
|2452 Tusitala St #1809
|4/28/2023
|$360,000
|225 Kaiulani Ave #801
|4/27/2023
|$450,000
|225 Kaiulani Ave #802
|4/28/2023
|$470,000
|201 Ohua Ave #803
|4/28/2023
|$600,000
|311 Ohua Ave #202B
|4/25/2023
|$560,000
|250 Ohua Ave #3A
|4/28/2023
|$486,000
|225 Liliuokalani Ave #7A
|4/27/2023
|$350,000
|2509 Ala Wai Blvd #805
|4/27/2023
|$165,000
|Waipahu
|94-940 Meheula Pkwy #351
|4/26/2023
|$360,000
|94-946 Meheula Pkwy #362
|4/28/2023
|$390,000
|94-979 Kauolu Pl #402
|4/27/2023
|$410,000
|94-302 Paiwa St #402
|4/25/2023
|$395,000
|94-1113 Kahuailani St
|4/28/2023
|$750,000
|94-249 Paiwa St
|4/28/2023
|$1,255,000
|94-588 Loaa St
|4/25/2023
|$800,000
|94-354 Keaolani St
|4/28/2023
|$700,000
|94-778 Nolupe St
|4/24/2023
|$795,000
|94-703 Meheula Pkwy #57C
|4/24/2023
|$540,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|No commercial sales for this time period.
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 24 – April 28, 2023
