Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 24 – April 28, 2023

For The Week Of April 24-28
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aina Haina    
365 E Hind Dr 4/27/2023 $1,365,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1548 Onipaa St 4/25/2023 $1,000,000
990 Ala Nanala St #27A 4/28/2023 $625,000
3215 Ala Ilima St #A510 4/24/2023 $419,000
2929 Ala Ilima St #903 4/24/2023 $440,000
2888 Ala Ilima St #2206 4/28/2023 $150,000
5333 Likini St #1009 4/28/2023 $448,000
Ala Moana    
1560 Kanunu St #1202 4/28/2023 $270,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #2306 4/28/2023 $860,000
410 Atkinson Dr #543 4/26/2023 $139,000
410 Atkinson Dr #940 4/27/2023 $150,000
1617 Kapiolani Blvd #1807 4/26/2023 $357,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-2023 Kaioli St #3404 4/28/2023 $700,000
91-2111 Kaioli St #2404 4/24/2023 $710,000
1131 Kakala St #1307 4/24/2023 $605,000
91-1071 Kaunolu St 4/24/2023 $813,000
91-1119 Puamaeole St #18R 4/28/2023 $469,000
92-1481 G Aliinui Dr #19G 4/28/2023 $890,000
91-960 Puamaeole St #41U 4/28/2023 $550,000
91-1144 Laaulu St #13E 4/28/2023 $488,000
91-1200 Mikohu St #44S 4/24/2023 $490,000
91-1059 Oaniani St #1G 4/26/2023 $395,000
91-1116 Luluka St 4/28/2023 $820,000
91-1031 Kaimalie St #4V4 4/26/2023 $655,000
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #14 4/28/2023 $900,000
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #200 4/26/2023 $810,000
Hauula    
54-155 Hauula Homestead Rd 4/24/2023 $300,000
Hawaii Kai    
125 A Maunalua Ave #9 4/25/2023 $1,950,000
500 Lunalilo Home Rd #23N 4/28/2023 $733,200
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #V1410 4/25/2023 $910,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #7427 4/28/2023 $900,000
1 Keahole Pl #2503 4/28/2023 $950,000
1 Keahole Pl #3602 4/28/2023 $1,659,000
7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #J11 4/26/2023 $1,210,000
7168 Hawaii Kai Dr #167 4/26/2023 $825,000
371 Kawaihae St #D 4/27/2023 $1,300,000
468 Kaumakani St 4/28/2023 $1,225,000
7157 Makahuena Pl 4/24/2023 $1,225,000
885 Waioli St 4/26/2023 $1,250,000
260 Kaiolohia Pl 4/28/2023 $2,150,000
501 Hahaione St #1 4F 4/28/2023 $125,000
7519 Manulele Pl 4/27/2023 $1,250,000
829 Papalalo Pl 4/27/2023 $1,060,000
Heeia    
46-318 Haiku Rd #14B 4/28/2023 $781,000
Kahaluu    
47-358 D Hui Iwa St #87 4/28/2023 $529,500
47-171 Iuiu St 4/28/2023 $960,000
47-239 Kamakoi Rd 4/27/2023 $1,192,000
Kailua    
387 G Kaelepulu Dr #1307 4/24/2023 $1,400,000
1109 D Akipohe St #14D 4/28/2023 $775,000
550 Ulumu St 4/27/2023 $1,280,000
927 Wanaao Rd 4/24/2023 $1,599,000
149 A N Kainalu Dr 4/28/2023 $1,400,000
635 Halela St 4/28/2023 $1,438,000
Kakaako    
720 Kapiolani Blvd #403 4/28/2023 $910,000
888 Kapiolani Blvd #2903 4/25/2023 $1,250,000
803 Waimanu St #614 4/28/2023 $410,000
1118 Ala Moana Blvd #25A 4/26/2023 $6,800,000
1001 Queen St #2212 4/27/2023 $1,300,000
987 Queen St #3116 4/27/2023 $630,000
1000 Queen St #3715 4/25/2023 $1,450,000
1288 Ala Moana Blvd #27D 4/28/2023 $4,350,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1804 4/28/2023 $1,320,000
1189 Waimanu St #3106 4/24/2023 $1,100,000
1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I2804 4/28/2023 $854,200
Kalihi Valley    
2740 Piliwai St 4/27/2023 $588,000
2922 Numana Rd 4/27/2023 $810,000
Kaneohe    
243 Aikahi Lp 4/24/2023 $1,875,000
44-145 6 Hako St #1406 4/27/2023 $900,000
44-106 Ikeanani Dr #521 4/28/2023 $629,000
626 Kaimalino St 4/27/2023 $8,675,000
431 Iliaina St 4/26/2023 $2,085,000
601 Milokai St 4/24/2023 $1,545,000
45-252 William Henry Rd #A 4/27/2023 $810,300
45-535 Luluku Rd #B44 4/28/2023 $450,000
45-132 Mokulele Dr 4/28/2023 $1,090,000
45-660 Kapunahala Rd 4/28/2023 $505,000
Lower Kalihi    
1432 Kamehameha Iv Rd 4/25/2023 $1,420,000
1260 Richard Ln #B504 4/28/2023 $360,000
Lower Manoa    
2001 Vancouver Dr 4/26/2023 $4,500,000
Makaha    
84-770 Kili Dr #1739 4/25/2023 $332,000
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #154C 4/25/2023 $365,000
84-217 Ikuone Pl 4/28/2023 $730,000
84-687 Manuku St 4/27/2023 $610,000
84-061 Maiola Pl #8 4/27/2023 $1,279,100
84-070 Maiola Pl #13 4/26/2023 $423,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-587 Pilipono St 4/28/2023 $800,000
92-768 Nohopono St 4/28/2023 $800,000
92-795 Makakilo Dr #37 4/24/2023 $560,000
92-7159 Elele St #1101 4/24/2023 $785,000
Makiki    
1450 Young St #1708 4/28/2023 $540,000
1517 Makiki St #1503 4/24/2023 $645,000
927 Prospect St #604 4/26/2023 $599,999
1561 Pensacola St #1202 4/28/2023 $300,000
1432 Keeaumoku St #204 4/27/2023 $380,000
1805 Poki St #1201 4/24/2023 $475,000
1700 Makiki St #112 4/28/2023 $226,600
1700 Makiki St #115 4/26/2023 $226,600
1700 Makiki St #201 4/25/2023 $191,100
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1504 4/25/2023 $380,000
1642 Kewalo St #403 4/24/2023 $549,000
1616 Liholiho St #1004 4/25/2023 $418,000
1133 Nehoa St 4/26/2023 $1,398,000
1687 Pensacola St #706 4/28/2023 $242,300
Manoa Valley    
3020 Kalawao St 4/28/2023 $500,000
3124 Woodlawn Dr 4/28/2023 $1,130,000
Mccully    
2100 Date St #605 4/24/2023 $570,000
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #2310 4/28/2023 $699,000
909 Coolidge St #201 4/26/2023 $320,000
731 Hausten St 4/28/2023 $2,500,000
555 University Ave #901 4/25/2023 $545,000
555 University Ave #3704 4/28/2023 $540,000
2630 Kapiolani Blvd #1603 4/25/2023 $150,000
2499 Kapiolani Blvd #1208 4/28/2023 $589,000
708 Palani Ave #301 4/24/2023 $419,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-332 Kaloapau St #163 4/28/2023 $579,000
95-1210 Wikao St #2 4/28/2023 $970,000
95-510 Wikao St #N303 4/26/2023 $480,000
95-536 Wikao St #D103 4/27/2023 $510,000
95-790 Wikao St #P203 4/25/2023 $535,000
95-920 Wikao St #A303 4/28/2023 $678,000
95-045 Waikalani Dr #G205 4/25/2023 $390,000
95-009 Waikalani Dr #A108 4/26/2023 $300,000
95-269 Waikalani Dr #C202 4/24/2023 $465,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A608 4/24/2023 $435,000
95-205 Hokuloa Loop 4/28/2023 $1,300,000
95-296 Ahiku St #24 4/27/2023 $765,000
95-1058 G Ainamakua Dr #119 4/28/2023 $550,000
Mokuleia    
68-017 Laau Paina Pl 4/27/2023 $3,250,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-1972 Pakeke St #20 4/28/2023 $600,000
87-1432 Akowai Rd #Unit 2 4/26/2023 $594,000
87-1468 A Akowai Rd #871468A 4/24/2023 $525,000
87-1106 Oheohe St 4/28/2023 $709,000
87-1583 Mokila St 4/25/2023 $800,000
Niu Valley    
626 Kahiau Lp 4/26/2023 $2,600,000
Nuuanu    
55 S Kukui St #D1211 4/28/2023 $397,000
1511 Nuuanu Ave #224 4/27/2023 $339,500
1520 Ward Ave #501 4/28/2023 $487,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
3138 Waialae Ave #1106 4/28/2023 $643,000
1721 Iwi Way 4/26/2023 $684,760
1912 Wilhelmina Rise 4/26/2023 $1,765,000
Pearl City    
1318 Nanakai St 4/28/2023 $890,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-640 Moanalua Loop #1024 4/28/2023 $500,000
98-009 Kaluamoi Pl 4/27/2023 $1,199,000
98-112 Kihale St 4/28/2023 $885,000
98-500 Koauka Loop #22E 4/26/2023 $405,000
98-402 Koauka Loop #315 4/26/2023 $440,000
98-424 Kaonohi St #474 4/28/2023 $552,518
98-1468 Hoohonua St 4/28/2023 $810,000
98-1381 Hinu Pl #63 4/24/2023 $495,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
2641 Rooke Ave 4/28/2023 $1,000,000
2647 A Liliha St 4/28/2023 $940,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea    
59-068 Pahoe Rd 4/28/2023 $3,900,000
59-606 Alapio Rd 4/27/2023 $1,900,000
Tantalus    
4063 Round Top Dr 4/24/2023 $1,870,000
Wahiawa    
81 Kaluhea St 4/25/2023 $840,000
1771 Eames St 4/28/2023 $900,000
66 Karsten Dr #66B 4/24/2023 $850,000
74 Nonohe Pl 4/27/2023 $975,000
Waialae, Kahala    
132 A Royal Cir 4/27/2023 $5,125,000
966 Waiohinu Dr 4/28/2023 $2,310,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #C148 4/27/2023 $189,000
85-175 Farrington Hwy #C346 4/27/2023 $190,000
85-133 J Ala Walua St 4/24/2023 $245,000
85-133 C Ala Walua St 4/28/2023 $239,000
86-116 Puhawai Rd 4/25/2023 $625,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #3707 4/26/2023 $2,800,000
2161 Kalia Rd #612 4/28/2023 $1,430,000
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1297 4/27/2023 $490,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #Ph2608 4/27/2023 $1,650,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #423 4/24/2023 $575,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1903 4/26/2023 $599,900
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2004 4/24/2023 $805,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2444 4/24/2023 $2,350,000
1821 Lipeepee St #206 4/28/2023 $305,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3409 4/28/2023 $375,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3906 4/25/2023 $320,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1614 4/28/2023 $405,000
400 Hobron Ln #2314 4/24/2023 $347,000
1888 Kalakaua Ave #1307 4/25/2023 $730,000
430 Keoniana St #1204 4/25/2023 $629,000
2121 Ala Wai Blvd #4106 4/28/2023 $555,000
445 Kaiolu St #301 4/28/2023 $195,000
430 Lewers St #2402 4/24/2023 $680,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #1803 4/28/2023 $140,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #805 4/26/2023 $325,000
445 Seaside Ave #2003 4/27/2023 $358,000
445 Seaside Ave #3804 4/24/2023 $352,000
417 Nohonani St #306 4/24/2023 $122,500
2470 Kalakaua Ave #602 4/28/2023 $1,600,000
2410 Cleghorn St #804 4/26/2023 $334,999
2421 Tusitala St #1603 4/28/2023 $400,000
2452 Tusitala St #1809 4/28/2023 $360,000
225 Kaiulani Ave #801 4/27/2023 $450,000
225 Kaiulani Ave #802 4/28/2023 $470,000
201 Ohua Ave #803 4/28/2023 $600,000
311 Ohua Ave #202B 4/25/2023 $560,000
250 Ohua Ave #3A 4/28/2023 $486,000
225 Liliuokalani Ave #7A 4/27/2023 $350,000
2509 Ala Wai Blvd #805 4/27/2023 $165,000
Waipahu    
94-940 Meheula Pkwy #351 4/26/2023 $360,000
94-946 Meheula Pkwy #362 4/28/2023 $390,000
94-979 Kauolu Pl #402 4/27/2023 $410,000
94-302 Paiwa St #402 4/25/2023 $395,000
94-1113 Kahuailani St 4/28/2023 $750,000
94-249 Paiwa St 4/28/2023 $1,255,000
94-588 Loaa St 4/25/2023 $800,000
94-354 Keaolani St 4/28/2023 $700,000
94-778 Nolupe St 4/24/2023 $795,000
94-703 Meheula Pkwy #57C 4/24/2023 $540,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
No commercial sales for this time period.
