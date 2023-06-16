comscore Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash

  • By Stefanie Dazio / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 4:17 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • INVISION / AP / 2020 Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of “Big Time Adolescence,” at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors charged former the “Saturday Night Live” star with reckless driving Friday, June 16, three months after he allegedly crashed into a Beverly Hills home.

    INVISION / AP / 2020

    Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of “Big Time Adolescence,” at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors charged former the “Saturday Night Live” star with reckless driving Friday, June 16, three months after he allegedly crashed into a Beverly Hills home.

LOS ANGELES >> Los Angeles prosecutors charged former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one misdemeanor count of reckless driving against the actor and writer but did not release details about the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the DA’s office wrote. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.”

Davidson’s arraignment is set for July 27. His representatives and Beverly Hills police did not immediately return requests for comment.

Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the “devastating consequences” of reckless driving.

“In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years,” the office wrote in its statement. “This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock last month.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up