Police say Tesla may have video of East Oahu kidnapping attempt

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help locating a vehicle — described as a white or light-colored Tesla sedan with four doors — that may have captured video of an attempted kidnapping of a teen Saturday evening in East Oahu.

The Tesla may have exited Maunanani Street on Kamehame Ridge onto Hawaii Kai Drive between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy told police he was walking along Hawaii Kai Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect grabbed his neck and tried to force him into a black SUV. The victim escaped and contacted his parents, according to HPD.

Earlier this week, police released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as a man in his 50s, with short, gray hair, a dark complexion and heavy build. He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt at the time of the incident, and driving a black SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 tips app.