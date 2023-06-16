comscore Police say Tesla may have video of East Oahu kidnapping attempt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police say Tesla may have video of East Oahu kidnapping attempt

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS The police sketch of the male suspect wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai on Saturday.

    COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

    The police sketch of the male suspect wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai on Saturday.

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help locating a vehicle — described as a white or light-colored Tesla sedan with four doors — that may have captured video of an attempted kidnapping of a teen Saturday evening in East Oahu.

The Tesla may have exited Maunanani Street on Kamehame Ridge onto Hawaii Kai Drive between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy told police he was walking along Hawaii Kai Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect grabbed his neck and tried to force him into a black SUV. The victim escaped and contacted his parents, according to HPD.

Earlier this week, police released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as a man in his 50s, with short, gray hair, a dark complexion and heavy build. He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt at the time of the incident, and driving a black SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 tips app.

