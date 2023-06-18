comscore Hana Highway closed as Maui firefighters battle brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hana Highway closed as Maui firefighters battle brush fire

Hana Highway continues to be closed today as firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in the hills above the roadway, Maui officials said.

Maui police closed the highway at mile post 8 on Saturday “due to fire embers” as the Maui Fire Department responded, officials said.

They said the fire is on the mauka side of the roadway far up into the mountain.

