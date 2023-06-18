Hana Highway closed as Maui firefighters battle brush fire

Hana Highway continues to be closed today as firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in the hills above the roadway, Maui officials said.
Maui police closed the highway at mile post 8 on Saturday “due to fire embers” as the Maui Fire Department responded, officials said.
They said the fire is on the mauka side of the roadway far up into the mountain.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.