Laumaka Work Furlough Center inmate reported missing

A work furlough inmate was reported missing on Saturday from the Laumaka Work Furlough Center, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Safety.

Donoven Schine, who was not authorized to leave, was reported missing from a 3:30 a.m. Saturday headcount. Schine is 26 years old, stands five-foot-six and weighs 140 pounds, the news release said. He has brown hair and eyes and has a beard.

Schine is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, theft and promoting a dangerous drug. His next parole hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30, and he now faces an additional escape charge when found, the release said.

Schine is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Schine to call 911 or state sheriffs at 808-586-1352.