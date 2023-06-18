Man, 49, in serious condition from stabbing in Kaneohe

A 49-year-old man is in serious condition after he was reportedly stabbed in the neck Friday night in the Kaneohe area.
According to a Honolulu police report, the man and a 44-year-old woman got into an argument that escalated. The woman reportedly stabbed the man in his neck with a knife on Pahia Road. Paramedics treated and transported the victim to a trauma hospital.
HPD said the suspect was located and arrested at 11:39 p.m. Friday.
No other details were immediately available.
