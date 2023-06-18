Las Vegas Advisor: Golden Knights take home NHL’s coveted Stanley Cup

The Las Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 9-2 in Game 5 to win the NHL’s Stanley Cup four games to one. It’s been just six years since the Golden Knights joined the league, and the team’s owner had predicted they’d win the Cup within six years. Every sports book and bar in Las Vegas was packed for all the games and the fans were rewarded as the city celebrated its second professional sports championship. Second? Yes, the Las Vegas Aces won last year’s WNBA championship.

Big poker: The World Series of Poker’s “Gladiators of Poker” tournament drew 23,102 participants, the second-biggest field in the tournament’s history. The huge turnout was expected, given that the $300 buy-in was the lowest ever for the tournament, and there was a $3 million guaranteed prize pool. Participation was still significantly lower than the record of 28,371 players set in the “Big 50” tournament in 2019.

Burger bump: The price of one of Las Vegas’ best food deals has been bumped up. The Binion’s Burger is now $8.99, up from $7.49. Even after the $1.50 increase, it’s still the best burger deal under $10. It’s served in the deli noon-8 p.m. and midnight-7 a.m. daily.

Legends returns: It’s not a permanent gig, but Legends in Concert will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a series of 11 shows at the Orleans, running June 26 to July 8. The show continues to seek a permanent landing spot.

Question: Can you tell us which NFL games are being played in Las Vegas and when?

Answer: For those who want to combine a trip to Las Vegas with seeing their favorite NFL team play at Allegiant Stadium, here’s the list of this year’s Raiders home games: Steelers (Sept. 24), Packers (Oct. 9), Patriots (Oct. 15), Giants (Nov. 5), Jets (Nov. 12), Chiefs (Nov. 26), Vikings (Dec. 10), Rams (Dec. 14) and Broncos (either Jan. 6 or 7).

