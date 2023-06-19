Suspect allegedly robs Aiea store at gunpoint

Honolulu police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a retail store in Aiea at gunpoint early this morning.

At about 3:30 a.m. a 57-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman told police that a man they did not know walked into the store, pulled a gun, and demanded money. No one was hurt, police said, and the man ran away and is still at large.

It is not immediately clear how much money he made off with.

Officers opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with the incident.

In police district three, which includes Aiea, there were 100 robberies last year compared to 68 in 2021, according to police statistics.