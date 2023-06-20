Man speeding in stolen car causes 3-car collision on Hana Highway

A man driving a stolen Chevrolet is in critical condition after crashing into two vehicles on Hana Highway in Paia.

Maui police said at about 5 p.m. Monday, the suspected car thief — a 20-year-old man from Haiku — was speeding eastbound in the white 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt when he rear-ended a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

He then crossed the double-solid, yellow line and collided head-on into a silver 2000 Toyota Corolla heading westbound.

First responders had to extricate the drivers from the Chevy and the Corolla.

The driver of the stolen Cobalt was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Corolla, a 30-year-old man from Paia, was taken to Maui Memorial in stable condition.

The driver of the F-150 truck, a 31-year-old Lahaina man, and his passenger, a 48-year-old Kahului man, sustained minor injuries, but were taken to Maui Memorial for further treatment. The pickup truck belongs to the County of Maui,

Police said a preliminary investigation found all involved were wearing their seatbelts, except for the driver of the Cobalt.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision; it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol are factors as well.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.