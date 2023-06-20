USGS: Kilauea volcano eruption has paused

The Kilauea volcano eruption has paused, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Eruptive activity at Kilauea — which has been confined to Halemaumau crater within the summit caldera — rapidly declined at 4 p.m. Monday, said scientists from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

In addition to a “rapid decline in lava fountaining and effusion at the eruptive vent on the southwest side of Halemaumau crater,” scientists observed that circulation of the southwestern lava lake then slowed, and its surface dropped by several meters.

Some previously erupted lava continues to flow on the crater floor, which may continue for several more days as it cools.

Additionally, scientists said no unusual activity has been detected along the volcano’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The eruption began at 4:44 a.m. on June 7 within Halemaumau crater, attracting thousands of sight-seers to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

It had put on quite a show, with numerous fountains, spatter cones, and even wind vortexes due to the extreme heat.

The volcano alert level remains at watch, and the aviation color code at orange.

Remaining hazards include high levels of volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide which potentially leads to vog, as well as Pele’s hair and lightweight, volcanic glass fragments.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to monitor Kilauea.