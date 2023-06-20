Comfort in a noodle dish

With its wide ribbons of egg noodles bound by cottage cheese, sour cream and eggs, this classic dairy kugel recipe celebrates the sweeter, richer side of noodle puddings. You can make it the day before, store it in the fridge, then reheat it in a 350-degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes just before serving. But it’s also great at room temperature. Blending the cottage cheese gives this version a smooth, almost cheesecake-like interior. For a more nubby texture with bits of cottage cheese peeking through the noodles, don’t use a blender; just whisk everything together in a big bowl.

Classic Noodle Kugel

Ingredients:

• 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

• 10 tablespoons/142 grams unsalted butter, melted

• 12 ounces/340 grams extra-wide egg noodles

• 2/3 cup/106 grams raisins or diced dried apricots, dates, apples or prunes (optional)

• 6 large eggs

• 2 cups/454 grams cottage cheese

• 2 cups/454 grams sour cream

• 1/3 to 2/3 cup/66 grams to 132 grams light brown sugar, depending upon how sweet you like your kugel

• 1/3 cup/79 milliliters whole milk

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, cardamom or ginger or a combination, or use grated lemon zest

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg or black pepper (optional)

Directions:

Place a rimmed sheet pan in the oven and heat to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Grease a 2 1/2 quart baking dish or a 9-by-13-inch pan with 2 tablespoons melted butter.

Add noodles to the boiling water and cook according to the package directions until just tender. Put the raisins or dried fruit, if using, into a colander.

As the noodles cook, combine the eggs, cottage cheese, sour cream, sugar, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg or pepper (if using), and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a blender or food processor. Pulse until well combined. Pulse in about 6 tablespoons of the butter, saving about 2 tablespoons for the top of the kugel.

When noodles are done, drain them in the colander over the raisins. The boiling water helps plump the raisins. Add drained noodles (and any raisins) to a large bowl, add the cottage cheese mixture, and use a spatula to mix well.

Scrape into the prepared pan, evenly spreading out the noodles. Drizzle with remaining melted butter. Place the kugel on the baking sheet in the oven. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, until the top is browned in spots. Transfer to a wire rack to cool for at least 20 minutes before serving.

Total time: 1 1/2 hours, serves 8-12.