An easy, flaky fish

Baking salmon gently at a low temperature is a low-effort approach that results in a flaky, moist piece of fish. This simple preparation utilizes oranges, but lemons would work nicely, too. You’ll reduce some fresh orange juice in a skillet to concentrate its flavor, then whisk in some honey to sweeten. The glaze gets drizzled over the salmon before baking but also doubles as a dressing for salad greens. Keep this dish simple, with just its side of greens, or pair this easy weeknight meal with cilantro rice or olive oil mashed potatoes.

Orange-Glazed Baked Salmon

Ingredients:

• 1 (2-pound) piece skin-on salmon fillet

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 oranges

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 5 ounces salad greens

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the salmon in a baking dish, skin-side down, and season the top with salt and pepper.

Finely zest one of the oranges onto the salmon then squeeze its juice into a small skillet along with the juice of half of the other orange. Bring to a boil over high and cook until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Let cool, then whisk in the honey. Drizzle half of the glaze on the salmon; reserve the remaining.

Thinly slice the remaining orange half into circles and lay on the salmon in an even layer. Bake until salmon is just cooked through and slightly flaky, about 20 minutes.

In a medium bowl, toss the salad greens with the reserved glaze and the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and serve with the salmon.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 2-4.