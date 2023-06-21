Man arrested in alleged robbery of two 7-Eleven stores in Kahaluu

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly robbed two 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint early Monday morning in Kahaluu.
William Robertson-Kapoo was arrested Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery. He allegedly pulled a gun on a 55-year-old woman and a 57-year-old male during the robberies of the two stores, police said.
Robertson-Kapoo was later identified, located and arrested.
He has 16 arrests and citations dating back to 2008. He is currently facing a car theft charge and has a calendar call in that case scheduled for Jun. 27. He entered a plea of not guilty in that case.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.