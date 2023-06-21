Man arrested in alleged robbery of two 7-Eleven stores in Kahaluu

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly robbed two 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint early Monday morning in Kahaluu.

William Robertson-Kapoo was arrested Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery. He allegedly pulled a gun on a 55-year-old woman and a 57-year-old male during the robberies of the two stores, police said.

Robertson-Kapoo was later identified, located and arrested.

He has 16 arrests and citations dating back to 2008. He is currently facing a car theft charge and has a calendar call in that case scheduled for Jun. 27. He entered a plea of not guilty in that case.