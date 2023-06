Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Skyline”? The name for the rail? It sounds more like a ride at a Disneyland park (“Oahu rail system officially named ‘Skyline’,” Star-Advertiser, June 17).

How about a name that more reflects the Hawaiian people and culture that everyone here, Hawaiian and kamaaina, should cherish and respect? My choice would be “Mauka Makai” Line (To the mountains and to the oceanside).

Johnny Stonier

Kailua

