H-3 to close Saturday for utility work

The H-3 freeway is scheduled to be closed in both directions Saturday for utility work.

The closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as Hawaiian Electric crews relocate a pole anchor at the request of the Hawaii Department of Transportation for its construction of Halawa Access Road.

The work hours were recently updated to accommodate additional highway maintenance along with utility work and joint repairs, DOT said.

Hawaiian Electric said the relocation involves adjusting overhead power lines spanning the H-3, requiring the freeway to be clear for the safety of the public and crews.

DOT crews will “maximize the closure” by also doing tree trimming, tunnel cleaning and guardrail repairs in addition to the expansion joint repairs on the Haiku side of the tunnels.

On-ramps to the H-3 from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will be closed. Motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure, and special-duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic.

Hawaiian Electric plans additional work to permanently relocate the pole anchor — scheduled for Aug. 26 —which will also require the full closure of the freeway.