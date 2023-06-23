Man fatally shot by police in burning barricade situation in Pearl City

A Pearl City man in his 30s was fatally shot by Honolulu police this morning after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened to shoot up the neighborhood, according to police and sources with knowledge of the incident.

HPD officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home at 1649 Kalauipo Street in Pearl City shortly after 4 a.m. Honolulu firefighters responded at 4:46 a.m. to assist with the barricade situation, according to an HFD news release.

One unit staffed with four firefighters responded to the incident and staged at Paaaina Street and Kalauipo Street at HPD’s direction.

At 6:31 a.m., the incident changed to a building fire and nine additional units, staffed with 34 firefighters showed up to help.

Heavy black smoke was pouring out of the side of the two-story house. firefighters secured a water supply and initiated a defensive fire operation.

Once HPD gave an all-clear that the suspect had been neutralized, firefighters searched the house and confirmed that no one was home but the man who was killed.

The fire was brought under control at 7:03 a.m. and extinguished at 7:16 a.m.

Specialized Services Division officers were called to the scene and attempted to deescalate the situation. Efforts to get him to surrender were unsuccessful and the man was shot and killed, police said.

The suspect, armed with a knife, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened to open fire on the neighborhood. Initial investigation by police has not turned up a gun and the occupants of the home fled before the situation escalated and patrol officers responded to the 911 call.

Honolulu EMS also responded at about 4:45 a.m. at HPD’s request. Two ambulances and a Field Operations Supervisor responded to the scene. Paramedics pronounced one adult male, about 30 years of age, dead at the scene.

Officers and firefighters did not find hostages or a gun, but did recover a knife. The Department of the Medical Examiner is currently on scene.

This is a developing story.