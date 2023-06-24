comscore Man, 40, arrested for assault, damaging police car in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 40, arrested for assault, damaging police car in Waikiki

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 pm
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Cory Stoker

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Cory Stoker

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Waikiki last night after he allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old man who asked him to leave a commercial establishment, according to police.

Cory Stoker was arrested at 11:45 p.m. last night at 2301 Kalakaua Avenue on suspicion of second degree assault, fourth degree criminal property damage harassment and out assist. Stoker has 25 prior convictions including theft, assault and domestic violence.

Stoker was asked to leave the store and then allegedly assaulted the victim who is over the age of 60.

After officers arrested him, he damaged the HPD transport vehicle and harassed an officer. He was also arrested for those offenses.

He remains in police custody.

