Woman, 48, arrested in road rage incident on Nimitz

A 48-year-old woman was arrested for terroristic threatening Saturday afternoon following a reported road rage incident on Nimitz Highway.
The three female victims, ages 22, 26 and 54, were scared and feared for their lives when the suspect allegedly threatened them with a handgun, according to Honolulu police records.
Foo is in custody pending an investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
