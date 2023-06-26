Puna man charged for attempted drug deal via postal service

A Puna man has been arrested and charged for the attempted distribution of fentanyl and PCP via a postal parcel at the Keaau Post Office, according to the Hawaii County prosecuting attorney’s office.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said Guy Lawrence Harper, 46, has been charged with the attempted promotion of a dangerous drug in the first, second and third degrees.

The first offense for distributing three-eight ounces or more of fentanyl — the most serious — is a class A felony punishable by either a 20-year prison term or 10-year probation and up to two years in jail.

Harper is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court this afternoon. He remains in custody, with bail set at $85,000.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elyssa Correia Keltner.

The charges remain allegations, and Harper is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the news release said.

The investigation was a collaboration between members of the Hawaii County Police Department’s Area I Vice Section, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Postal Inspection Services.

Anyone with information concerning illegal narcotics distribution should call the Hawaii Police Department Vice Section at 808-934-8423 (East Hawaii), 808-329-0423 (West Hawaii, or Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.