Vital Statistics: June 16-22, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, June 16-22
>> George Waiokeola Adachi and Christina Lokelani Teresa Sala
>> Samantha Jo Adams and Norman Hale Rothwell III
>> James Thomas Edward Ault and Trisha Renee Armstrong
>> Domingo Manalo Balingit Jr. and Alma Bautista Baillo
>> Robert Joseph Beck and Chelsea Nicole Milligan
>> Joseph David Bohnert and Victoria Aston Medlin
>> Kelly Kay Brown and Rahul Devarakonda
>> Darqueze Deshaun Brutton and Jada Lynae Thompson
>> Preston Lorne Buker and Belen Magdalena Castillo
>> Candace Elise Carter and Lashaun Lamorian Harris
>> Grachelle Ibanez Casem and Steven Frederick Radnor
>> Sandy Guadalupe Castellanos and Jacob Peter Bussiere
>> Hayden James Cave and Lauren Mary Fitzgerald
>> Amanda Jo Craft and Dalton Linden Risner
>> Gerald Walter Crisp Jr. and Norma Hernandez
>> Hugh Colgate Damon and Amy Michelle Dempsey
>> Savanna Paige Elam and William Wing Royer
>> Spencer Allen Forget and Nicole Kathleen Brown
>> Michael Anthony Garritano and Gail Margarette Mah Arce
>> Thomas Jintae Gels and Morgan Oriana Anderson
>> Ronald Clark Goldman and Judy Jung-Yoon Kim
>> Andrew Martie Hall IV and Ashlee Grace Howard
>> Kapono Hookala Hamilton and Adrieanne Reyes Rivera
>> Nicole Marrie Harmon and Duane Samual Mulvaine
>> Emi Mika Higashi and Lansen Ikaikakane Deleon-Domingo
>> Jayden Jason Kaimana Holmes-Barnard and Porsha Pohaikealoha Butay
>> Caleb Jonathon Kukuipio‘ole Kaopuiki and Emma Elizabeth Marano
>> Sharon Korty and Darren Tulett
>> Ross Stewart Kriegsman and Kathryn Nicole Neuser
>> Alexander Rances Linares and Katherine Yahira Lopez
>> Scott William Mayhew and Priscilla Leinaala Kahue
>> Brian James McGinnis and Jacinda Michelle Reardon
>> Savannah Cheyenne Miller and Chauncey Allen Galloway
>> Vincent Allen Miller and Quinn Susanna Vallotton
>> Stephanie Marie Montez and Matthew Samson Eiji Kekoa Helsham
>> Carmen Brittany Montoya and Stephan Xavier Snow Lloyd
>> Amber Christine Moorhead and Danielle Shemesh
>> Eleyna Kristine Ogg and Eric Michael Cavalli
>> Andrew Ray Orellana and Iraida Nicole Gonzalez
>> Sean Paul Ormsby and Mika Lyn Nakashige
>> Sijie Ouyang and Freda Jiang
>> Corey Vincent Overstreet and Jessica Scalise Lima
>> Travis-James Kelamanuhiealeleilokomaika‘iekalani Pagan and Destiny Sonny-Dee Kaleonahenaheonalani Ann Avilla
>> Christopher Parado Parado and Karina Sibayan Andaya
>> Michelle Lynn Quiles and Robert Steven Oset
>> Arelys Isaura Ramirez and Jesus Flores
>> Joseph Cooper Willis Rodriguez and Chase Elise Murphy
>> Marissa Eriko Rohlfing and Aaron Josiah Cardenas
>> Arthur Brian Romero and Vail Quinta Sanchez
>> Ruby Lane Romsland and Noah Charles Henry Rodney
>> Bronson Andrew Sanich and Alyssa Cherise Hand
>> Nicole Shizuko Sasaki and Dwight Joseff Parado Venzon
>> Edward Dennis Shelton and Oriannie Patricia Salomon
>> Paige Christine Snodgrass and Jacob William Pedersen
>> Jennifer Monika Stacy and Justin Wayne Lowery
>> Alma Angelica Tinnin and Nathaniel Delmanto
>> Daniel Christopher Trimboli and Alexa Jean Bolton
>> Mitchell Alan Tucker and Tracie Rose Cubio-Poole
>> Brooklyn Delane Underwood Krein and Daniel Gearhart Kennedy
>> Amanda Monique Upshaw and Richard Kay McAdams III
>> Hao Wang and Xintong Wang
>> Caitlin Elizabeth White and Colby Jacob Raha
>> Stacia Ann Wright and Isaiah Jamal Shuler
>> Isaac Hyo Won Yuen and Nicole Amanda Miyuki Ogata
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, June 16-22
>> Philip Bongju Advincula
>> Theodore Kai Manuel Basug-Lum
>> Joaquin Malama I Ke Kai Campos
>> Hunter Lawrence Fernandez
>> Camden Ryan Kleinschmidt Fujiwara
>> Kalei Ariya Grech
>> Kaizren Kaiali‘i Jarrett-Aloiau
>> Elijah Samar Johnson
>> Lamu Akuino Tanumaleu Kalolo
>> Kian Noboru Kilantang
>> Zack Lawakua Maeda
>> Lillie Marie Jeanette McArthur
>> Bjornson Rey Sather
>> Kiana Tirpude
>> Desmond Minoru Wilson
>> Easton Wade Kekilihuneohilo Yip
