Vital Statistics: June 16-22, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, June 16-22

>> George Waiokeola Adachi and Christina Lokelani Teresa Sala

>> Samantha Jo Adams and Norman Hale Rothwell III

>> James Thomas Edward Ault and Trisha Renee Armstrong

>> Domingo Manalo Balingit Jr. and Alma Bautista Baillo

>> Robert Joseph Beck and Chelsea Nicole Milligan

>> Joseph David Bohnert and Victoria Aston Medlin

>> Kelly Kay Brown and Rahul Devarakonda

>> Darqueze Deshaun Brutton and Jada Lynae Thompson

>> Preston Lorne Buker and Belen Magdalena Castillo

>> Candace Elise Carter and Lashaun Lamorian Harris

>> Grachelle Ibanez Casem and Steven Frederick Radnor

>> Sandy Guadalupe Castellanos and Jacob Peter Bussiere

>> Hayden James Cave and Lauren Mary Fitzgerald

>> Amanda Jo Craft and Dalton Linden Risner

>> Gerald Walter Crisp Jr. and Norma Hernandez

>> Hugh Colgate Damon and Amy Michelle Dempsey

>> Savanna Paige Elam and William Wing Royer

>> Spencer Allen Forget and Nicole Kathleen Brown

>> Michael Anthony Garritano and Gail Margarette Mah Arce

>> Thomas Jintae Gels and Morgan Oriana Anderson

>> Ronald Clark Goldman and Judy Jung-Yoon Kim

>> Andrew Martie Hall IV and Ashlee Grace Howard

>> Kapono Hookala Hamilton and Adrieanne Reyes Rivera

>> Nicole Marrie Harmon and Duane Samual Mulvaine

>> Emi Mika Higashi and Lansen Ikaikakane Deleon-Domingo

>> Jayden Jason Kaimana Holmes-Barnard and Porsha Pohaikealoha Butay

>> Caleb Jonathon Kukuipio‘ole Kaopuiki and Emma Elizabeth Marano

>> Sharon Korty and Darren Tulett

>> Ross Stewart Kriegsman and Kathryn Nicole Neuser

>> Alexander Rances Linares and Katherine Yahira Lopez

>> Scott William Mayhew and Priscilla Leinaala Kahue

>> Brian James McGinnis and Jacinda Michelle Reardon

>> Savannah Cheyenne Miller and Chauncey Allen Galloway

>> Vincent Allen Miller and Quinn Susanna Vallotton

>> Stephanie Marie Montez and Matthew Samson Eiji Kekoa Helsham

>> Carmen Brittany Montoya and Stephan Xavier Snow Lloyd

>> Amber Christine Moorhead and Danielle Shemesh

>> Eleyna Kristine Ogg and Eric Michael Cavalli

>> Andrew Ray Orellana and Iraida Nicole Gonzalez

>> Sean Paul Ormsby and Mika Lyn Nakashige

>> Sijie Ouyang and Freda Jiang

>> Corey Vincent Overstreet and Jessica Scalise Lima

>> Travis-James Kelamanuhiealeleilokomaika‘iekalani Pagan and Destiny Sonny-Dee Kaleonahenaheonalani Ann Avilla

>> Christopher Parado Parado and Karina Sibayan Andaya

>> Michelle Lynn Quiles and Robert Steven Oset

>> Arelys Isaura Ramirez and Jesus Flores

>> Joseph Cooper Willis Rodriguez and Chase Elise Murphy

>> Marissa Eriko Rohlfing and Aaron Josiah Cardenas

>> Arthur Brian Romero and Vail Quinta Sanchez

>> Ruby Lane Romsland and Noah Charles Henry Rodney

>> Bronson Andrew Sanich and Alyssa Cherise Hand

>> Nicole Shizuko Sasaki and Dwight Joseff Parado Venzon

>> Edward Dennis Shelton and Oriannie Patricia Salomon

>> Paige Christine Snodgrass and Jacob William Pedersen

>> Jennifer Monika Stacy and Justin Wayne Lowery

>> Alma Angelica Tinnin and Nathaniel Delmanto

>> Daniel Christopher Trimboli and Alexa Jean Bolton

>> Mitchell Alan Tucker and Tracie Rose Cubio-Poole

>> Brooklyn Delane Underwood Krein and Daniel Gearhart Kennedy

>> Amanda Monique Upshaw and Richard Kay McAdams III

>> Hao Wang and Xintong Wang

>> Caitlin Elizabeth White and Colby Jacob Raha

>> Stacia Ann Wright and Isaiah Jamal Shuler

>> Isaac Hyo Won Yuen and Nicole Amanda Miyuki Ogata

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, June 16-22

>> Philip Bongju Advincula

>> Theodore Kai Manuel Basug-­Lum

>> Joaquin Malama I Ke Kai Campos

>> Hunter Lawrence Fernandez

>> Camden Ryan Kleinschmidt Fujiwara

>> Kalei Ariya Grech

>> Kaizren Kaiali‘i Jarrett-Aloiau

>> Elijah Samar Johnson

>> Lamu Akuino Tanumaleu Kalolo

>> Kian Noboru Kilantang

>> Zack Lawakua Maeda

>> Lillie Marie Jeanette McArthur

>> Bjornson Rey Sather

>> Kiana Tirpude

>> Desmond Minoru Wilson

>> Easton Wade Kekilihuneohilo Yip