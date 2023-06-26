Wimbledon champ Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England >> Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Eastbourne International citing a virus illness today, a week before she’s due to defend her Wimbledon title.
Eastbourne, where Rybakina was seeded No. 1, made the announcement before her scheduled first-round match.
Rybakina withdrew last month from the French Open, also citing a vial illness, before her third-round match. Since then, the Kazakh appeared at the Berlin Open last week and lost in the second round.
Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, a two-time Eastbourne champion, moved past Elise Mertens when the Belgian retired with a left hip injury while trailing 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-0.
Pliskova, the Eastbourne winner in 2017 and 2019, will play Daria Kasatkina next.
On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina lost his opener to J.J. Wolf of the United States 6-2, 6-4. Wolf earned his first tour win on grass.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.